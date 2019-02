More than 30 enthusiasts met at Swan Lake Sunday

ATVs, quads, and anything else that had an engine flocked to Swan Lake Sunday, Feb. 17 for the Cracker Invitational 2019 race.

More than 30 enthusiasts met for some offroad fun and race action.

