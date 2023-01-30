PHOTOS: Gymnasts showcase hearts at Vernon event

The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Vernon played host to more than 140 athletes at the 22nd annual Queen of Hearts competition Jan. 28-29 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star staff) More than 140 athletes from Western Canada competed in solo and group events at the 22nd Queen of Hearts Invitational hosted Jan. 28-29 by the Okanagan Rhythmics Gymnastics Society at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star staff) The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Vernon played host to more than 140 athletes at the 22nd annual Queen of Hearts competition Jan. 28-29 at the Vernon Recreation Centre.(Bowen Assman/Morning Star staff) More than 140 athletes from Western Canada competed in solo and group events at the 22nd Queen of Hearts Invitational hosted Jan. 28-29 by the Okanagan Rhythmics Gymnastics Society at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star staff) The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Vernon played host to more than 140 athletes at the 22nd annual Queen of Hearts competition Jan. 28-29 at the Vernon Recreation Centre.(Bowen Assman/Morning Star staff) More than 140 athletes from Western Canada competed in solo and group events at the 22nd Queen of Hearts Invitational hosted Jan. 28-29 by the Okanagan Rhythmics Gymnastics Society at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star staff) The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Vernon played host to more than 140 athletes at the 22nd annual Queen of Hearts competition Jan. 28-29 at the Vernon Recreation Centre.(Bowen Assman/Morning Star staff) More than 140 athletes from Western Canada competed in solo and group events at the 22nd Queen of Hearts Invitational hosted Jan. 28-29 by the Okanagan Rhythmics Gymnastics Society at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star staff) The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Vernon played host to more than 140 athletes at the 22nd annual Queen of Hearts competition Jan. 28-29 at the Vernon Recreation Centre.(Bowen Assman/Morning Star staff) More than 140 athletes from Western Canada competed in solo and group events at the 22nd Queen of Hearts Invitational hosted Jan. 28-29 by the Okanagan Rhythmics Gymnastics Society at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star staff)

The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club played host to the 22nd annual Queen of Hearts Invitational tournament over the weekend, with gymnasts from across Western Canada descending upon the Vernon Rec Centre for two days of rhythmic artistry.

There were more than 140 gymnasts, from 12 of the 13 top gymnastic schools from around the province, including a couple from Alberta.

The event gives the opportunity for gymnasts from Western Canada to compete and meet one another, prior to their season ratcheting in gear during the early spring months.

An emphasis is placed on fun, with spectators, coaches, athletes and judge all getting to vote for their Queen and Princess of Hearts. The winner would go to the competitor whose technical expertise facilitates her artistic ability and honest expression.

The girls, aged five-to-18, competed in Free, Hoop, Rope, Ball, Clubs and Ribbon categories.

The gymnasts are judged on not just their skills, but musicality, expression and heart to help create a moving and captivating performance.

For more information on the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club, please click here.

gymnastics