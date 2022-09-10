PHOTOS: High School Rodeo kicks off in Falkland

Young folks competed on horseback at the first High School Rodeo of the school season in Falkland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Students from all over southern B.C. competed in the first High School Rodeo of the school year in Falkland Saturday, Sept. 10.

The bleachers were filled at the free event as spectators watched competitors from grades 8 to 12 ride a number of different competitions, including barrel racing, goat tying, calf roping, pole bending, bull riding, saddle bronc steer riding and more.

Diana Marchiel, a member of the North Okanagan Rodeo Club, was manning the gates at the rodeo. She said many of the kids competing are second or third generation rodeo competitors. She used to compete in the rodeo when she was high school aged, and the same goes for many of the parents in the audience.

“A lot of these kids all grow up in a western lifestyle. They’re future cowboys, and eventually someday their goals will be to go to nationals and also maybe continue on with their rodeo careers,” Marchiel said. “They also have the opportunity to get scholarships through the high school rodeo program.”

Marcheil said her favourite part of the event is watching her son in Grade 11 compete in the calf tying and team roping events.

The rodeo season ends in June, when competitors will have the chance to go to nationals.

The rodeo is on again tomorrow (Sept. 11) from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

High school sportsRodeo