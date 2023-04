Logan Short, from Airdrie’s Croxford school team, runs with the ball during the tournament at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) The Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan girls’ rugby team faces off against Vernon’s Seaton Secondary team at the tournament held at Sullivan Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Airdrie’s Croxford campus battled 100 Mile’s Peter Skene Ogden Secondary at the tournament held at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan field Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

High school rugby players from near and far gathered in Salmon Arm to show off their skills.

Salmon Arm Secondary teams from both the Sullivan and Jackson campuses hosted a 7’s tournament Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15.

Teams from Vernon, Kelowna, Williams Lake and Alberta came to face off against each other.

