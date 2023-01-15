PHOTOS: Kamloops schools battle in Vernon basketball final

Heatly Jeffers of the Fulton Maroons (with ball) slices between Sa-Hali Sabres (Kamloops) defenders Joey Galloway (21) and Zoraver Ollek (14) during the Maroons’ Corporate Classic Senior Boys basketball tournament Thursday, Jan. 12. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Adrian Andal of Fulton (with ball) fends off a Sa-Hali Sabres (Kamloops) double team from Eli Dodds (13) and Finn Vukusic during the Maroons’ Corporate Classic Senior Boys basketball tournament Thursday, Jan. 12. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Ajal Mriduraj (8) of the Fulton Maroons goes up for two points against Sa-Hali Sabres (Kamloops) defender Ritik Suniara during the Maroons’ Corporate Classic Senior Boys basketball tournament Thursday, Jan. 12. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Mats Friesen of the Vernon Panthers (with ball) draws a double team of Kalamalka Lakers defenders Blake Beaton (7) and Zane Korb during the Panthers’ 69-61 win at the Fulton Maroons Corporate Classic Senior Boys Basketball Tournament Thursday, Jan. 12. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Horatio Andow of the Vernon Panthers (6) is about to have his shot rejected by Noah Laviolette (4) of Kalamalka and Blake Beaton of the Lakers providing help during the Fulton Maroons’ Corporate Classic Senior Boys basketball tournament Thursday, Jan. 12. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Rory O’Brien of the Kalamalka Lakers (right) and Terry Johnson of the Vernon Panthers (13) battle for the ball with help from teammates during the Fulton Maroons Corporate Classic Senior Boys Basketball Tournament Thursday, Jan. 12. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Westsyde Whundas defeated the Sa-Hali Sabres 63-57 in the all-Kamloops final of the 23rd Fulton Maroons Corporate Classic senior boys basketball tournament in Vernon.

Caleb Gremaud led the Whundas with 28 points while Cole Angstadt had nine to lead the Sabres.

Both teams finished the eight-team tournament in first place in their respective pools with 3-0 records to play for the title.

The Vernon Panthers finished third with a 3-1 overall mark, downing the Summerland Rockets 80-63 in the bronze-medal game.

Horatio Andow led the Cats with 28 points while Terry Johnson added 23, including 15 points from behind the three-point line.

VSS opened the tourney by edging Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers 69-61 behind 18 from Andow and 16 from Johnson. Zane Korb had 24 points for the Lakers, who finished 2-2.

Andow had 34 points to lead the Panthers to a 72-69 victory over the Grand Forks Wolves. Andow had 19 and Johnson 17 in a VSS 74-56 loss to the Whundas.

The Lakers defeated Fulton 65-36 in the fifth-place contest. Korb had 20 to pace Kal while Trestan McGinnis and Noah Laviolette each chipped in 11. Ajal Mriduraj led Fulton with 16 points.

Kal fell 90-53 to Westsyde with Laviolette scoring 23 to lead the Lakers’ scoring. The Coldstream kids then knocked off Grand Forks 69-65 behind 22 points from Laviolette, 15 points from Korg and 14 points from Rory O’Brien.

The host Maroons, who ended up 1-3, began the tournament by nearly rallying from a 17-point second-half deficit, only to fall 60-58 to the Sabres.

Mriduraj had 18 for Fulton while Matt Scott added 14. The Maroons got into the win column with a 78-44 victory over the South Okanagan Hornets of Oliver. Mridural led Fulton with 19 points, Jentezen Peterson and Scott each added 18.

Summerland scored a 79-58 decision over Fulton. Mriduraj paced the Maroons with 15 points, Scott had 13 and Adrian Andal chipped in 11.

