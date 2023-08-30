PHOTOS: North Okanagan athletes add to zone medal haul at BC 55+ Games

Coldstream’s Stephen Joyce won three track and field medals, including a pair of golds, at the 2023 B.C. 55+ Games in Abbotsford. (Facebook photo) North Okanagan athletes helped their zone finish fifth overall in the team medal standings at the 2023 BC 55+ Games in Abbotsford. (BC Games photo) Vernon’s Lloyd Polack (centre) won a pair of gold medals in archery at the B.C. 55+ Games in Abbotsford. (BC Games photo) Coldstream’s Penny Shantz delivers a rock in mixed curling at the B.C. 55+ Games in Abbotsford. Shantz teamed up with three players from Vancouver Island to win gold. (Betty Johnston Photo) Vernon’s John Neilson (left) returns the ball during men’s 70-74 singles action in table tennis at the BC 55+ Games in Abbotsford. Neilson won bronze in singles and gold in doubles. (Rick MacDonald Photography)

Lloyd Polack took aim at his competitors in Abbotsford.

The Vernon archer returned home from the BC 55+ Games in the Fraser Valley with a pair of gold medals. He won the men’s target/recurve bow without sight event, along with the 3D recurve bow without sight.

Polack, who holds provincial records in both indoor and outdoor competition, won nine medals in various events in 2022, including gold at the BC 55+ Games in Victoria, and bronze at the Pan Am Youth and Masters Archery Championships in Nova Scotia.

Coldstream’s Stephen Joyce was a double gold-medal winner in Abbotsford in track and field. He won the men’s 60-64 age group’s 100- and 200-metres events, and added silver in the 800m.

Thomas Joyce of Vernon collected the most medals from the North Okanagan, pocketing four in track and field. He won gold in the men’s 55-59 long jump, and added silvers in the javelin, shot put and 800m race.

John Neilson of Vernon won a pair of medals in table tennis, including gold with partner Wilf Pauls of Kelowna in the men’s 70-74 doubles competition. Neilson added bronze in the men’s 70-74 singles event.

Vernon’s Robert Michiel claimed a pair of medals in cycling, including gold in the men’s 60-64 road race. He added a bronze in the division’s time trial event.

Coldstream’s Penny Shantz, a former Olympic gold medalist, won gold in the 55-64 mixed curling event. She was curling with Vancouver Islanders John Evans of Qualicum Beach, Crystel Murray of Courtenay and Darryl Britz of Nanoose Bay.

The Armstrong quartet of Derrell and Sheron Sears, and Carol and Wayne Heinrichs, won silver in mixed curling’s 65+ division.

Enderby’s Gloria Morgan teed up a silver medal in women’s golf, finishing second in her flight in the 55-74 category.

Vernon’s Pam Condie and Blaine Benner played mixed slo-pitch for the West Kootenay/Boundary’s Flying Steamshovels, and mined silver medals for a second-place finish.

Graham Cooper of Vernon won a bronze in table tennis in the men’s 80+ singles event.

Other North Okanagan athletes who were slated to compete in Abbotsford included Bernie Dwan of Lumby, and Christine Duggan of Vernon in women’s hockey; Cindy and Norm Ouston of Armstrong in cribbage; Greg Adams of Armstrong in men’s golf; Jill Hatt of Armstrong in pickleball; Vernon’s Craig Burgel (darts); Heather Leask (five-pin bowling); Trudy Walker (pickleball).

The Okanagan-Similkameen Zone placed fifth overall in Abbotsford with 32 medals (19 gold, 6 silver, 7 bronze). The hometown Fraser Valley Zone finished first with 197 medals (89G, 71S, 37B).

Greater Vernon hosted the 2017 BC 55+ Games.

The 2024 event will be held in Salmon Arm.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games Opening Ceremony

READ MORE: Excitement in the air as Salmon Arm makes plans to host 2024 55+ BC Games

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC GamesNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSeniorsVernon