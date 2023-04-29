PHOTOS: Penticton Harlequins, Vernon Jackals collide on rugby pitch in season opener

The Penticton Harlequins, blue, and Vernon Jackals, yellow, played to a 15-15 draw on Saturday, April 29, at McNicol Park in Penticton to open the new spring season. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)The Penticton Harlequins, blue, and Vernon Jackals, yellow, played to a 15-15 draw on Saturday, April 29, at McNicol Park in Penticton to open the new spring season. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
A new season of Okanagan men’s rugby is officially underway.

The Penticton Harlequins and Vernon Jackals played to a 15-15 draw on Saturday, April 29, at the Peach City’s McNicol Park.

Vernon launched a successful second-half comeback after falling behind 15-5.

Saturday marked both teams’ first match of the summer season.

The Jackals have won the Okanagan Rugby Union’s playoff trophy six years in a row.

The teams won’t meet again in regular-season play until May 27, when Penticton visits Vernon.

Penticton and Vernon are joined in the division by the Salmon Arm Yeti.

The Yeti will play host to the Harlequins next weekend, May 6, with the Jackals visiting the same pitch one week later on May 13.

READ MORE: Seventh heaven for Vernon Jackals over Salmon Arm

