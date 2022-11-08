PHOTOS: Seaton beats Kal in Fulton senior girls volleyball final in Vernon

Ava Marginson of the Seaton Sonics (9) goes up to try and spike the ball past Fulton blocker Veronika Ociepa during the Maroons’ senior girls volleyball tournament Friday, Nov. 4, at Fulton Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Fulton Maroons power hitter Kyelah Trottier (right) tries to get the ball past the double block from Seaton’s Alex Schneider (left) and Charlie Calvert during the Maroons’ senior girls volleyball tournament Friday, Nov. 4 at Fulton Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Sydney Lewis of the Kalamalka Lakers (12) sets the ball to a teammate against Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes during the Fulton Maroons’ senior girls volleyball tournament Friday, Nov. 4, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Aimee Skinner of the Kalamalka Lakers (11) gets her hands on a kill attempt from Abby Attrell of Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes during the Fulton Maroons’ senior girls volleyball tournament Friday, Nov. 4, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Shelby Watts of Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes (12) gets the ball past the block of Aimee Skinner of Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers during the Fulton Maroons’ senior girls volleyball tournament Friday, Nov. 4, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Avery Keating of Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes (7) dumps the ball over the would-be block of Kristen Francks of Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers during the Fulton Maroons’ senior girls volleyball tournament Friday, Nov. 4, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Panthers hitter Austin Papke (14, right) tries to power a ball past the block of Hanna Steed and Haylee Fleck of the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops during the Fulton Maroons’ senior girls volleyball tournament Friday, Nov. 4, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Amy Curtis (left) and Denae Kitzul of the Vernon Panthers keep their eyes on the ball during the Fulton Maroons’ senior girls volleyball tournament Friday, Nov. 4, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Five North/Central Okanagan high school volleyball teams, all ranked provincially, were among the eight teams competing at the Fulton Maroons’ senior girls tournament Nov. 4 and 5.

The five teams took the top five placings.

The Seaton Sonics, formerly ranked No.1 in the AAA polls but listed at No. 4 as of Nov. 3, won the tournament, defeating Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers 23-25, 29-27, 15-11 in a thrilling final Saturday afternoon. The Lakers are currently ranked No. 8 in the AA standings.

The host Maroons, ranked sixth in AA, beat the Vernon Panthers 25-17, 25-22 in the quarterfinals Saturday morning. The Panthers, now out of the top 10 in the AAA rankings, had been ranked previously.

Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes – No. 2 in the AAA poll – lost 25-17, 25-16 to the Sonics in a Saturday semifinal.

The Lakers knocked off Fulton 25-20, 12-25, 15-13 in the other final four contest.

The Coyotes defeated Fulton 25-22, 17-25, 15-8 to finish third.

VSS was fifth.

The other three teams in the tournament were the Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton, and the Sa-Hali Sabres and Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops.

Seaton won its preliminary round pool, going 3-0 which included a 25-21, 25-17 victory over Fulton in the tournament’s opening game. Fulton went 2-1 to finish second, downing Sa-Hali 25-15, 25-17, and Princess Margaret 25-8, 25-5.

Kalamalka took top spot in Pool B at 3-1, which included a 25-22, 18-25, 15-12 win over George Elliot in the opening game for both teams. Kal defeated VSS 25-21, 25-17 and Valleyview 25-11, 25-12.

The Coyotes were second at 2-1, defeating Vernon 20-25, 25-21, 15-9, and Valleyview 25-15, 25-15.

VSS placed third at 1-2, defeating Valleyview 25-19, 25-17.

JUNIOR GIRLS

The North Zone junior girls volleyball championship goes Thursday, Nov. 10, at Kal Secondary.

The host Lakers will take on Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Hawks, and Seaton plays Fulton, in the opening games at 4 p.m. Lumby’s Charles Bloom Timberwolves will face Salmon Arm Secondary (Jackson campus) Jewels, and the Vernon Panthers meet the Revelstoke Avalanche at 5 p.m.

Winners play in the semifinals at 6 p.m., and the gold- and bronze-medal games go at 7 p.m

The top two teams advance to the Okanagan Valley championships.

GRADE 8

South League Playoffs for Grade 8 girls take place Monday, Nov. 14 at Seaton, starting at 4:30 p.m. Kal and VSS each have two teams competing against Fulton, Lumby and Vernon Christian School. Games start at 4:30 p.m.

The top two teams will advance to the North Zone finals Nov. 21.

