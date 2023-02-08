PHOTOS: Senior women rock Vernon bonspiel

Two ladies look on during a brief break at the Vernon Curling Club on Tuesday, Feb. 7 (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star)Two ladies look on during a brief break at the Vernon Curling Club on Tuesday, Feb. 7 (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star)
The Vernon Curling Club has 8 sheets of ice (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star)The Vernon Curling Club has 8 sheets of ice (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star)
The senior spiel is for ladies aged 55 and up, and it takes place all day Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star)The senior spiel is for ladies aged 55 and up, and it takes place all day Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star)
The two-day event saw over 30 ladies aged 55 and up compete (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star)The two-day event saw over 30 ladies aged 55 and up compete (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star)
The ladies were focused and firing at their Senior Spiel from the Vernon Curling Club on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The two-day event saw five sheets being used, and over 30 ladies aged 55 and up compete.

Laughs and good-natured fun was had, with the bar upstairs also being occupied by players and spectators.

The next spiel will take place in early March, with a three-day mixed spiel on Friday, March 3-5.

To keep up-to-date on all the exciting events at the Vernon Curling Club, visit vernoncurling.ca/calendar

