Isla Stiven (bow, left) and Elena Masyte (stroke, right) from the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club launch at the start of the Open Women 2x time trial at the Island Summer Regatta in Victoria. (Contributed)

PHOTOS: Silver effort from Vernon rowers

Elena Masyte and Jonas Masys won Mixed Junior Double Scull silver award at Victoria regatta

Two Vernon rowers, Elena Masyte and Jonas Masys, won a Mixed Junior Double Scull silver award from the Island Summer Regatta in Victoria.

It was an intense weekend for the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club (VRDBC) junior rower team. On the Elk Lake course, a long-time home to the Canada Rowing National Team, they had to race up to four times a day, together with international level athletes. The regatta had more than 350 entries from Canada, United States and Switzerland.

In the Mixed Junior Double Scull race, Masyte (17, bow) and Masys (16, stroke) secured a spot in the A finals by scoring the fastest heat time. In the final, they finished second, only 0.39 seconds behind the winning crew from Vancouver Rowing Club.

In the Single Scull races, Masys qualified into the B final, however ended up being third fastest between the B.C. U17 rowers overall. Masyte finished sixth in the C final, and Isla Stiven was the fifth in the D final.

The Vernon Open Women 2x boat carrying Isla Stiven and Masyte was fifth in the C final.

Another VRDBC graduate crew, Danica and Natalia Ariano, now both competing for University of Victoria, were the second fastest in the Family Double sprints. The cousins have also qualified to represent B.C. in rowing at the upcoming Canada Summer Games Aug. 6-21 in Niagara, Ont.

With the point score Vernon was the most efficient out of 21 participating clubs. VRDBC scored 33 per cent of all the available points.

Eight VRDBC juniors will be representing the area in the B.C. Summer Games in Prince George July 20-24.

Since 1997, Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club is a hub for rowers and paddlers on Swan Lake. It consistently strives to provide affordable opportunities for local community to engage in physical activity and improve their physical and mental well-being.

Former Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club members Natalia (stroke, left) and Danica (bow) Ariano finish in the Family Doubles event at the Island Summer Regatta in Victoria. The cousins now compete for the University of Victoria. (Contributed)

Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club teammates Jonas Masys and Elena Masyte (left boat, from front) pass a Claremont Sports Institute crew from Victoria in the Mixed Jr 2x heat at the Island Summer Regatta in Victoria. (Contributed)
