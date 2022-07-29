PHOTOS: SilverStar cranks out biking enthusiasts

The instructor was great to lead us down trails, help us on the chairlift and give us tips for a smooth ride. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Our lesson instructor giving us some tips at the top of the mountain. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) The views from the chairlift are great, along with the break. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Despite being 30 degrees in town, I found snow up at SilverStar on July 8, 2022. My muddy backpack after bailing on Easy Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) At 60-years-young, Michel Woodman was the oldest racer during the LIV Bombshell Enduro at Sovereign Lake and Silver Star Saturday, July 23. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Throwing yourself down a mountain at high speeds on two wheels has never really appealed to me.

So crashing down a green run inaptly named Easy Street confirmed my fear of mountain biking recently.

SilverStar Mountain Resort graciously hosted myself and some other industry types (although I was the only journalist brave enough to do it) to try biking or go for a nice gondola ride and hike.

I initially opted for the hike, but my pushy biker buds insisted I take the wheels for a spin and promised it would be funner.

It was actually my second time trying the sport – I did it a few years ago courtesy of SilverStar again.

So I figured, it can’t be that hard. It’ll be just like learning to ride a bike again.

The problem with mountain biking is it’s nothing like pedaling a bicycle along city streets.

Instead of sitting on the seat, you stand on the pedals most of the time, something the muscles in my legs screamed at me for by the end of the day.

Also, some of may remember cruising down Suicide Hill when it was permissible. Well imagine that, but on a bike. Then add in sharp turns, berms and dirt.

For thrill seekers, it’s great. And those conditioned to riding mountain bikes love the adrenaline rush.

Ripping up my knee and bruising my legs, and ego, despite full gear, definitely proved a thrill. I just might need a bit more practice.

While the sport may not necessarily be my forté, it has drawn a lot of enthusiasts.

You can see some of the wildest ones up at SilverStar this weekend where Crankworx Summer Series is underway all weekend. No passes are necessary and it’s free to check out the action.

Or head up to the hill anytime to watch the regulars for yourself. You might even be inspired to rent a bike, take a lesson and try a run for yourself.

I was lucky enough to watch some of the most bad-ass babes I know race down the mountain last weekend. The LIV Bombshell Enduro saw more than 100 women sign up and complete the track.

All ages, from 10-year-olds to the oldest at 60, were all smiles, with a little dirt between their braids.

There was even a new mom, whose husband set up stops along the track with their six-week-old baby so she could breastfeed in between runs.

It was pretty incredible to see that amount of girl power.

Maybe one day I’ll be able to take off my training wheels and join them.

For now, I’m happy to cheer them on and buy them a beer!

Mountain bikingOutdoors and RecreationVernon