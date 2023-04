Grades 2 and 3 elementary school girls race during the School District 22’s Cross Country running races at Marshall Field on Wednesday, April 19 (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo). Two young students race during the School District 22’s Cross Country running races at Marshall Field on Wednesday, April 19 (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo). Grades 2 and 3 elementary school boys race during the Vernon School District’s first cross country meet at Marshall Field on April 19. A second race at Marshall Field April 26 is followed by a trip to Lumby for the final at J.W. Inglis on May 3, from 3-4:30. Track and field events tke place May 23, 24, 25 and 26 at Greater Vernon Athletic Park, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. Each zone event includes four schools with the top three athletes at each event advancing to the district championship June 1. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star). Two young boys race during the School District 22’s Cross Country running races at Marshall Field on Wednesday, April 19 (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo). Grades 2 and 3 elementary school girls race during the School District 22’s Cross Country running races at Marshall Field on Wednesday, April 19 (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo).

Marshall Field was awash with hundreds of eager kids, and their equally keen parents, on Wednesday, April 19.

Vernon School District elementary school cross country races kicked off for Kingergarten to Grade 7 students. Approximately 1,200 students took part.

There will be another race at Marshall Field on Wednesday, April 26 and at J.W. Inglis in Lumby on May 3, from 3-4:30 each day.

Most races, the boys and girls ran separately. Runs took place every 30 minutes from 2:45 to around 4 p.m.

The Morning Star captured photos from the Grades 2 and 3 runs, both boys and girls.

Track and field events tke place May 23, 24, 25 and 26 at Greater Vernon Athletic Park, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.

Each zone event includes four schools with the top three athletes at each event advancing to the district championship June 1.

Cross countrySchool District