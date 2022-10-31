PHOTOS: Vernon Halloween volleyball tournament a monster smash

South Okanagan Hornets (Oliver) mascot had opposing teams all smiles during the Monster Smash Grade 8 Volleyball tournament in Vernon over the weekend. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Kamloops’ Valleyview Vikings girls (red) won the Grade 8 Monster Smash Tournament in Vernon over the weekend. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Revelstoke lost to Vernon Secondary’s A-team during the Monster Smash Grade 8 girls and boys volleyball tournament over the weekend at all Vernon School District secondary school gyms, as well as Vernon Christian School. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) The Rutland Voodoos played the South Okanagan Hornets of Oliver during the Grade 8 Monster Smash tournament in Vernon over the weekend. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Lumby’s Charles Bloom Timberwolves beat VSS in the Grade 8 Monster Smash tournament over the weekend. (Jennifer Smith - Moring Star) VSS beat cross-town rivals Clarence Fulton in their final match Saturday, Oct. 29, during the Grade 8 Monster Smash tournament. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The Monster Smash was a volleyball hit in Vernon.

Vernon Secondary junior girls and Kalamalka Secondary senior boys hosted the Vernon Monster Smash Grade 8 boys and girls volleyball tournament Halloween weekend.

The event, naturally, had a Halloween theme and teams dressed up with prizes for the best costumes in their first games.

There were 20 girls teams and a 16-team boys squad, and every high school in Vernon including Vernon Christian School, hosted teams.

“The VSS girls, Kal boys and VSS senior boys did all of the officiating for the tournament,” said event spokesperson Mike Bertram, coach of the VSS junior girls. “As well as bringing teams together from all over the Okanagan to play, it also brings business to Vernon with so many kids and families being in town for two days.”

On the girls side the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops defeated Vernon’s Seaton Sonics in an exciting three-set final. Shuswap Middle School Phoenix finished third and the other Valleyview team finished fourth. The girls were hosted at Vernon Christian School, Seaton and VSS, with VSS being the main gym. South Okanagan Hornets defeated VSS 2 for fifth place.

On the boys side, Kelowna’s KLO Cougars 1 defeated KLO 2 in the final. KVR Express of Penticton finished third, Vernon Christian School Royals were fourth, VSS fifth and Vernon’s Fulton Maroons were sixth. The boys were hosted at Fulton and Kal, with Kal being the main gym.

“This tournament was put together to offer more opportunities for Grade 8s to play volleyball in a big tournament format,” said Bertram. “It takes a lot of work to run a multi-gym tournament with so many teams and multiple teams involved in running it.

“It was great to get a glimpse of what the future of volleyball will be in the valley.”

Bertram expressed a huge thank you to Kal Sr. boys coach and co-organizer Jeremy Wilson for all of his help getting the tournament off the ground. This will now become an annual tournament on the Grade 8 schedule.

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers claim Interior senior varsity football title

READ MORE: Vernon Magnums trap Kelowna Grizzlies to clinch first place

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

KamloopsSchoolsVernonVolleyball