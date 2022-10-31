PHOTOS: Vernon Halloween volleyball tournament a monster smash

The Monster Smash was a volleyball hit in Vernon.
Vernon Secondary junior girls and Kalamalka Secondary senior boys hosted the Vernon Monster Smash Grade 8 boys and girls volleyball tournament Halloween weekend.
The event, naturally, had a Halloween theme and teams dressed up with prizes for the best costumes in their first games.
There were 20 girls teams and a 16-team boys squad, and every high school in Vernon including Vernon Christian School, hosted teams.
“The VSS girls, Kal boys and VSS senior boys did all of the officiating for the tournament,” said event spokesperson Mike Bertram, coach of the VSS junior girls. “As well as bringing teams together from all over the Okanagan to play, it also brings business to Vernon with so many kids and families being in town for two days.”
On the girls side the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops defeated Vernon’s Seaton Sonics in an exciting three-set final. Shuswap Middle School Phoenix finished third and the other Valleyview team finished fourth.
On the boys side, Kelowna’s KLO Cougars 1 defeated KLO 2 in the final. KVR Express of Penticton finished third, Vernon Christian School Royals were fourth, VSS fifth and Vernon’s Fulton Maroons were sixth.
“This tournament was put together to offer more opportunities for Grade 8s to play volleyball in a big tournament format,” said Bertram. “It takes a lot of work to run a multi-gym tournament with so many teams and multiple teams involved in running it.
“It was great to get a glimpse of what the future of volleyball will be in the valley.”
This will now become an annual tournament on the Grade 8 schedule.
