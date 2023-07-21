PHOTOS: Vernon ladies rock Spall golf course

The sun was out, as were the sparkling skills of several Vernon golfers, at the annual 2023 Ladies Open from the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club.

The low gross winner of the event was Kelowna’s Melanie Grant, who’s 9-over 71 was enough to bring home the trophy. The low net winner was Spall’s own Sue Weiss, who finished with a 66.

The complete results are below:

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Bev Kellerman 82

2nd low gross: Heather Sirianni 83

3rd low gross: Danielle Shaughnessy 84 (countback)

4th low gross: Penny May 84

1st low net: Marion Radcliffe 69

2nd low net: June Klarenbeek 71 (countback)

3rd low net: Monica Parker 73 (countback)

4th low net: Ruth Chambers 73 (countback)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Jewlie Milligan 88 (countback)

2nd low gross: Irene Montgomery 90

3rd low gross: Wendy Lim 92 (countback)

4th low gross: Nancy Laframboise 93 (countback)

1st low net: Heather Duchman 71

2nd low net: Anne Martens 74 (countback)

3rd low net: Linda Rivard 74 (countback)

4th low net: Susan Stilling 74

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Cathie McLaren 89

2nd low gross: Audrey Lammie 93 (countback)

3rd low gross: Paige Tracie-Welwood 93

4th low gross: Carol Lachky 94

1st low net: Tina Comeau 69 (countback)

2nd low net: Dianna Welt 69

3rd low net: Bella Anne Bittner 71

4th low net: Darcie Wright 72 (countback)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Margo Ludwig 95

2nd low gross: Bonnie Taylor 97

3rd low gross: Marcy Peel 100

4th low gross: Diane Oakden 103

1st low net: Jacqueline Sullivan 69

2nd low net: Maxine Clark 72 (countback)

3rd low net: Linda Bridgeman 72 (countback)

4th low net: Terry Logan 77 (countback)

Girls golfGolf