PHOTOS: Vernon Minor Football full of family fun

Family football fun: that’s what Vernon and District Minor Football shot for Sunday afternoon as they hosted their annual Fun Day.

Held at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park, three games of varying age ranges took their turns on the turf as Kelowna and Vernon went head-to-head in minor football action.

The Vernon Magnums atom team kicked things off at 10 a.m., followed by the Vernon Magnum Yellowjackets pee wee team and Magnum Marauders junior bantam at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. All three teams faced Kelowna opposition.

Beyond the endzones, kids could get their faces painted while the consession was open and adults supported the cause by purchasing 50/50 tickets and tested their arms in the football toss.

Vernon Minor Football is still taking registration until Sept. 30. Registration information is available on the association’s website.

