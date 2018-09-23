PHOTOS: Vernon Minor Football full of family fun

Three games against Kelowna Junior Sun Sunday, Sept. 23

Family football fun: that’s what Vernon and District Minor Football shot for Sunday afternoon as they hosted their annual Fun Day.

Held at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park, three games of varying age ranges took their turns on the turf as Kelowna and Vernon went head-to-head in minor football action.

The Vernon Magnums atom team kicked things off at 10 a.m., followed by the Vernon Magnum Yellowjackets pee wee team and Magnum Marauders junior bantam at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. All three teams faced Kelowna opposition.

Related: Vernon Minor Football throws Family Fun Day

Beyond the endzones, kids could get their faces painted while the consession was open and adults supported the cause by purchasing 50/50 tickets and tested their arms in the football toss.

Vernon Minor Football is still taking registration until Sept. 30. Registration information is available on the association’s website.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with 80th PGA Tour win
Next story
Whitecaps see playoff dreams fade after 2-1 loss to FC Dallas

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Vernon Minor Football full of family fun

Three games against Kelowna Junior Sun Sunday, Sept. 23

Vernon Performing Arts Centre celebrates 17th birthday with Saloon

Cirque Eloize’s Saloon is Sept. 30

Art after Dark draws attention to Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

Art After Dark is Sept. 28

Highway 97 crash near Vernon sends two to hospital

Accident occurred Sept. 20

Hospice to Vernon council race candidate dies

A week after leaving hospice to go to city hall to declare his candidacy, David Hesketh has died.

Environment Canada confirms Ottawa area hit by two tornadoes Friday

At one point more than 200,000 hydro customers were blacked out

Whitecaps see playoff dreams fade after 2-1 loss to FC Dallas

Goal in 87th minute seals Vancouver’s fate

Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with 80th PGA Tour win

First win since 2013 for 42-year-old

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Trans Canada now open west of Chase, ‘heavy delays’

Few details available about crash that closed Trans Canada Highway west of Chase Sunday, Sept. 23

Trump drains oxygen from Trudeau foreign policy with PM, Freeland bound for UN

A lot has changed since the Liberals came to power in Canada in 2015

B.C. man fined $15,000, barred from trading securities for fraud

Larry Keith Davis used money from an investor to pay personal bills

Emergency crews investigate small sulphuric acid spill in Kootenays

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

Family, friends of B.C murder victim want killer sent back to max security facility

Group wants convicted murderer Walter Ramsay sent back to a maximum security facility

Most Read