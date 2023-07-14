PHOTOS: Vernon rowers glide to gold in Victoria

Seven competitors, five podiums, three gold medals.
Not a bad weekend for members of the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club (VRDBC) at the Challenge West Regatta July 7-9 in Victoria, which featured 16 clubs and 416 boats. Crews were competing in an 1,850-metre sprint course on Elk Lake.
Elena Masyte, a rower from VRDBC, showcased her skill in the Women’s Open categories. She triumphed in the Women’s Open Lightweight Single race with a strong finish of eight minutes 35.249 seconds, and led in the Women’s Open Single Final C, clocking a time of 9:13.064.
Jonas Masys also delivered a commendable performance. He achieved first place in the U19 Men’s Junior Single category with a time of 7:36.865 and secured third place in the Men’s Open Lightweight Single, finishing at 8:11.216, while being the youngest and smallest in the race.
VRDBC alumni Natalya and Danica Ariano, cousins now representing the University of Victoria, showed their worth in their respective categories.
Natalya posted a time of 8:40.841 in the Women’s Open Single, earning third place. Together, the Arianos clinched first place in the Women’s Open Four with a notable time of 7:21.901. Danica also competed in the Women’s Open Pair, placing sixth with a time of 8:39.567.
Annika Van Viet, another dedicated VRDBC athlete, finished sixth in the Women’s Open Single Final C, registering a time of 9:54.478.
In the other junior races, Peter Masys made his mark in the Men’s Novice Single Final B, capturing first place with a time of 9:28.935. Cora Van Vliet completed the race in the Women’s Novice Single Final A, achieving sixth place.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.