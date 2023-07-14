PHOTOS: Vernon rowers glide to gold in Victoria

Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club present and former rowers including (from left) coach Glen Stiven, Peter Masys, Annika Van Vliet, Jonas Masys, Elena Masyte, Cora Van Vliet, Natalya Ariano, and Danica Ariano had excellent results on the water of Victoria’s Elk Lake during the Challenge West Regatta July 7-9. (Contributed) Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club member Peter Masys in the Time Trial for Men’s Novice Single at the Challenge West Regatta in Victoria July 7-9. (Contributed) Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club member Elena Masyte is all smiles after her win in the Lightweight Single Race at the Challenge West Regatta at Victoria’s Elk Lake July 7-9. (Contributed) Jonas Masys (No. 4) from the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club competes in the final stretch of U19 Single Final A race, gaining on competitors form Vancouver (left) and Calgary (right) at Victoria’s Challenge West Regatta July7-9 at Elk Lake. (Contributed) Coach Glen Stiven (centre) gives a quick debrief to Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club teammates Elena Masyte (seated) and Jonas Masys after the Women’s Lightweight Single Final at the Challenge West Regatta July 7-9 at Victoria’s Elk Lake. (Contributed) Annika Van Vliet of the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club gives it her all in the last 100 metres of the Time Trial for Women’s Open Single race during the Challenge West Regatta July 7-9 at Victoria’s Elk Lake. (Contributed) Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club member Cora Van Vliet finishes the Women’s Novice Single Final A race at the Challenge West Regattla July 7-9 at Victoria’s Elk Lake. (Contributed)

Seven competitors, five podiums, three gold medals.

Not a bad weekend for members of the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club (VRDBC) at the Challenge West Regatta July 7-9 in Victoria, which featured 16 clubs and 416 boats. Crews were competing in an 1,850-metre sprint course on Elk Lake.

Elena Masyte, a rower from VRDBC, showcased her skill in the Women’s Open categories. She triumphed in the Women’s Open Lightweight Single race with a strong finish of eight minutes 35.249 seconds, and led in the Women’s Open Single Final C, clocking a time of 9:13.064.

Jonas Masys also delivered a commendable performance. He achieved first place in the U19 Men’s Junior Single category with a time of 7:36.865 and secured third place in the Men’s Open Lightweight Single, finishing at 8:11.216, while being the youngest and smallest in the race.

VRDBC alumni Natalya and Danica Ariano, cousins now representing the University of Victoria, showed their worth in their respective categories.

Natalya posted a time of 8:40.841 in the Women’s Open Single, earning third place. Together, the Arianos clinched first place in the Women’s Open Four with a notable time of 7:21.901. Danica also competed in the Women’s Open Pair, placing sixth with a time of 8:39.567.

Annika Van Viet, another dedicated VRDBC athlete, finished sixth in the Women’s Open Single Final C, registering a time of 9:54.478.

In the other junior races, Peter Masys made his mark in the Men’s Novice Single Final B, capturing first place with a time of 9:28.935. Cora Van Vliet completed the race in the Women’s Novice Single Final A, achieving sixth place.

All the athletes started rowing in Vernon, without any prior experience in this sport.

Since 1997, Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club is a hub for rowers and paddlers on Swan Lake. It consistently strives to provide affordable opportunities for the local community to engage in physical activity and improve their physical and mental well-being.

Full results of the regatta can be found here.

