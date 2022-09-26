PHOTOS: Vernon scores fantastic Football Day

Vernon White Magnums ball carrier Bennett Parsons (27) tries to break away from Vernon Blue Magnums rival Jonah Marion during the all-Vernon Southern Interior Football Conference Pee Wee Division battle Sunday, Sept. 25, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Jenna Fochler Photo) Vernon Blue Magnums defender Kieran Terleski (left) tries to take town Vernon White Magnums counterpart Forbes Wilcox in the all-Vernon Southern Interior Football Conference Pee Wee Division matchup Sunday, Sept. 25, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Jenna Fochler Photo) Vernon White Magnums receiver Ryder Altwasser (12) tried unsuccessfully to bring in this pass with Vernon Blue Magnums opponent Caden O’Dwyer (20) about to make a hit during the all-Vernon Southern Interior Football Conference Junior Bantam Division game Sunday, Sept. 25, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Jenna Fochler Photo) Vernon Blue Magnums ball carrier Caden O’Dwyer (20) gets wrapped up by White Magnums counterpart Hunter Shalaby during the all-Vernon Southern Interior Football Conference Junior Bantam Division matchup Sunday, Sept. 25, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Jenna Fochler Photo) Vernon White Magnums defender Luke Gares (right) holds on to Blue Magnums quarterback Talon Brown’s leg while Blue teammates Kellen Coulthard (59) and Louis Black look for blocks during the all-Vernon Southern Interior Football Conference Atom Division game Sunday, Sept. 25, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon White Magnums ball carrier Levi Burwell (2) stares down Blue Magnums opponent Aiden Marchand during the all-Vernon Southern Interior Football Conference Atom Division game Sunday, Sept. 25, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Weather was ideal. Two of the three games were nail-biters. Camaraderie galore on and off the field.

Football Day in Vernon was a smash hit.

Vernon and District Minor Football Association (VDMFA) has two teams in 2022 in each of three Southern Interior Football Conference divisions, and Sunday, Sept. 25, was Football Day in Vernon with each playing the other at Greater Vernon Athletic Park for the only time during the regular season.

“Football Day in Vernon was a great success and really showcased the talent we have in our program at all of our age groups,” said VDMFA president Devin Rodger. “Football is growing in the Vernon area and it really showed today.”

All teams in the association are called Vernon Magnums, with one team wearing white uniforms, the other blue. All clubs debuted new jerseys Sunday.

The all-Vernon Atom Division matchup kicked things off with the game ending in a 13-13 tie. Levi Burwell and Hudson Reade each scored rushing touchdowns for the Magnums White, while Donavan Scott scored a pair of rushing TDs for Magnums Blue.

In the other closely matched contest Vernon Pee Wee Blue Magnums converted a two-point attempt by Ben Astin on their last touchdown of the game for 20-18 win over the Magnums White with minutes left in the game.

Kessler Boe had two rushing majors for Blue, and Kyle Fitzpatrick threw the game-winning TD to Kieran Terleski. Bryden Ezekiel threw for a pair of touchdowns to Forbes Wilcox and also had a rushing TD for the White Magnums.

The game featuring the oldest age group was one-sided as the Junior Bantam Blue Magnums put their foot on the gas and never let up, scoring a 56-6 victory over Team White.

Caden O’Dwyer had four rushing TDs to lead Blue while Tanner Carr, Oliver Harkness and Desmond Wishart also found the end zone. Ryder Altwasser scored the lone touchdown for the JB White Magnums.

Most of teams stayed all day tailgating and supporting each other, enjoying eats from the food trucks, Tasty Tacos and Taters, Wicked Waffles and Rusty Cow Ice cream.

It was really good to see both teams hanging out together afterward building bonds that can last a lifetime, that’s what it is all about,” said Rodger. “It’s not all about winning. It’s about developing this game and the players that want to play it. We are on the right track, and the future looks bright for Vernon Minor Football.”

