PHOTOS: Winter rally hits snowy roads at Big White

Two days of racing at Big White crowned the champions for the Canadian Rally Championship for 2021. (Canadian Rally Championship - Andrew Snucins Photography)Two days of racing at Big White crowned the champions for the Canadian Rally Championship for 2021. (Canadian Rally Championship - Andrew Snucins Photography)
Two days of racing at Big White crowned the champions for the Canadian Rally Championship for 2021. (Canadian Rally Championship - Andrew Snucins Photography)Two days of racing at Big White crowned the champions for the Canadian Rally Championship for 2021. (Canadian Rally Championship - Andrew Snucins Photography)
Starting after nightfall on Dec. 11, teams from across Canada raced the roads of Big White as part of the Canadian Rally Championship. (Canadian Rally Championship - Andrew Snucins Photography)Starting after nightfall on Dec. 11, teams from across Canada raced the roads of Big White as part of the Canadian Rally Championship. (Canadian Rally Championship - Andrew Snucins Photography)

Big White played host to a race in the snow over the weekend of Dec. 12; but this race featured cars instead of skis and snowboards.

The Canadian Rally Championship wrapped up their 2021 season with the two-day rally at Big White over Dec. 11 and 12.

Teams from across Canada travelled to the mountain to compete, and it was the team of Kyle Tilley and Alessandro Gelsomino who took first at the Okanagan race.

The championship overall went to the team of Andre and Rene Leblanc however, who came into the race with a lead in the championship and finished with enough points to hold their position.

The racers put their cars through the snow and the dark started at 4:23 on Dec. 11 before coming back the next evening to finish the race.

READ MORE: Kelowna thrill-seeker returns to rally racing

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

auto racing

Previous story
Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Just Posted

A vehicle incident has reduced Highway 97 to single lane alternating traffic 15 km west of Falkland Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (DriveBC photo)
Vehicle incident slows traffic on Highway 97 west of Falkland

Culvert repairs continue Dec. 12, 2021 at Mine Creek on Highway 5, on of the damaged sites on the Coquihalla Highway after record mid-November rainfall and landslides. (B.C. transportation ministry photo)
B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway to reopen Dec. 20 for essential traffic

Joan Albert, JCI Vernon’s Citizen of the Year for 2020, was presented with the award at Polson Park Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Nominations sought for Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year

A survey to provide input on a future park at the former site of Vernon’s Kin Race Track is open until Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)
Still more time to have say on new Vernon park