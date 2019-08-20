the Bannister Honda ‘Put your Paddle to the Medal’ pickleball tournament will run from Friday, Aug. 23rd to Sunday the 25th at the Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex. (Photo provided).

Pickleball tourney swinging into Vernon

More than 300 players will compete in the tournament’s third year.

Pickleball is coming to Vernon in a big way this weekend.

More than 300 players have signed up for the Bannister Honda ‘Put your Paddle to the Medal’ pickleball tournament, which will take place from Friday Aug. 23rd to Sunday the 25th at the Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex.

Bannister Honda general manager Pat Loehndorf says it’s an honour to be supporting the tournament for the third year running.

“With the sport gaining rapid popularity, it is so exciting for the dealership to be part of this wonderful tournament,” Loehndorf said.

Competition includes women’s doubles on Friday, mixed doubles on Saturday, and men’s doubles on Sunday with games starting at 8 a.m each day. There are two age groups for the tournament (16 to 59 and 60-plus) and up to five different skill levels within each age group.

The tournament is hosted by the Vernon Pickleball Association, a non-profit society boasting more than 450 competitive and recreational members who play year-round. In just its third year it has attracted players from across B.C. as well as the U.S. and other Canadian provinces.

Proceeds of the tournament will go towards the VPA’s Light up the Courts fund.

The tournament is a double elimination format and is sanctioned by the Pickleball Canada Organization, meaning it’s open only to PCO and USAPA members.

Players and spectators can find the pickleball complex at 6891 Okanagan Landing Road in Vernon. Those coming to watch the matches are advised to bring along a folding chair for seating.

For more information visit the Vernon Pickleball Association website at www.vernonpickleball.com.

