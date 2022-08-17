Players score in Armstrong Overlander Golf Championships

The Overlander Golf and Events Centre held their club championships in Armstrong over the weekend (Aug. 12 and 13).
There were seven winners, one from each category: junior 12 and under, junior girls, junior boys, ladies, men’s, senior, and super senior.
Bella Stuart-Brown took home the junior girls title.
Brothers took home the junior 12 and under and junior boys titles. Adam Crowe won the junior 12 and under title in a playoff. His older brother DJ had arguably the most impressive win of the weekend as he won the junior boys title golfing in a walking boot.
Marianne Desjardins defended her title as the women’s champion while the men’s champion was Larry Gaukel.
The ladies net winner was Margaret VanBrederode, and the men’s was Vern Wong.
Dan O’Grady took home the senior title.
In the super senior division, AJ Wejr won while Peter Farnell was the net winner.
