PODCAST: Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull, hot dog king Skully White interviewed

Episode two of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast features Canucks head coach and local hot dog hero

Cull discusses the team’s road trip and first three games and talks about how he feels his team is performing early into the American Hockey League schedule. White, who it was recently announced will be selling his popular hot dogs inside Abbotsford Centre, speaks with Abbotsford News reporter Vikki Hopes shortly after the news became official.

Hosts Tim Dickert and Ben Lypka also get into a debate about whether or not ketchup should go on hot dogs.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher, Podbean and is awaiting approval on Spotify.

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is also on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

