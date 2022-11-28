Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke with Bob Marjanovich. (Whittingham photo)

PODCAST: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian award

MOJ on Sports: Victoria-born QB led Lions to berth in Western Final

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, during Grey Cup week in Winnipeg, host Bob Marjanovich talked with B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Born in Victoria and raised in Oakville, Ont., Rourke was the starting quarterback for the NCAA’s Ohio Bobcats for three seasons.

During the 2022 season Rourke set a CFL record for passing yards in a game by a Canadian, with 488 against Calgary.

Rourke has scheduled workouts with a number of NFL teams for the 2023 season. In 2021 he tried out with the New York Giants at wide receiver.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCFLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nanaimo’s Bulldogs slay Vernon’s Panthers in football final four

Just Posted

Three cars were destroyed by fire in the Vernon Parkade Friday, Nov. 25. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Vernon Parkade open following fire

Walt Trentini of the 1956 Allan Cup Canadian Senior Hockey champion Vernon Canadians died in Vernon Nov. 20 at age 90. (Trentini family photo)
Vernon Canadians Allan Cup winner Trentini dies at 90

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre kicks of its Okie's 12 Days of Giving campaign on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. The event is a fundraiser for the popular facility. (Contributed)
Furry Christmas campaign benefits Vernon nature centre

Vernon Panthers runner Joe Murphy is tackled by Barsby Bulldogs players Ryler Dalton (75) and Parker Moscrip during the provincial AA varsity semifinals Saturday, Nov. 26, at B.C. Place stadium. The Bulldogs defeated Vernon 36-14. The trio of players in the photo were named before the game to the B.C. AA all-star teams. (Aliyah Alton photo)
Nanaimo’s Bulldogs slay Vernon’s Panthers in football final four

Pop-up banner image