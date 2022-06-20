Kirk McLean. (BC Sports Hall of Fame Photo)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich talks with Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

MOJ ON SPORTS: Former Vancouver backstop discusses his storied NHL career

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

NHL legend Kirk McLean and Bob Marjanovich, ‘The Moj’, talk about Kirk’s early days, getting his start in hockey and his great career in the National Hockey League, from being traded to the Vancouver Canucks from the New Jersey Devils to the 1994 Stanley Cup run.

McLean currently works for the Canucks as an ambassador and is a board member of the Canuck Alumni Foundation. He is best known for his 10 seasons with the Canucks, during which time he was a finalist for two Vezina Trophies and was between the pipes for the Stanley Cup finals against the New York Rangers in 1994.

LISTEN: Brent Johnson –Former BC Lion Defensive Lineman

LISTEN: Glen Suitor – Broadcaster and former Saskatchewan Roughrider

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Media industryNHLPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
Avalanche rout Tampa 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final

Just Posted

The Class of 2022 from Lumby’s Charles Bloom Secondary School had the annual grad hill painting event on Glencaird Street captured from above by licenced drone pilot Jerry Mason. Even Lumby’s most famous resident, Mason’s border collie Cooper, made it into the photo. (Jerry Mason)
Aerial views of Lumby grads leaving their marks

(Photo - Twitter)
Morning Start: Mr. Potato Head

Kids as young as four participated in the Conquer the Lake fun run (Brittany Webster - Black Press)
Lake Country runners Conquer the Lake in support of KidSport

Wayne and Sherree Byer of Merritt take a close look at Vernon’s Bob Karr’s 1928 Ford Sports Coupe at the Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day Car Show, Sunday, June 19, at the Village Green Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vintage Vernon car show draws crowds, memories