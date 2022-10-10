Winnipeg Jets’ Brenden Dillon (5) checks Vegas Golden Knights’ Jake Leschyshyn (15) into the boards during the first period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich chats with NHL defenceman Brenden Dillon

MOJ on Sports: Surrey native currently suits up for the Winnipeg Jets

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with defenceman Brenden Dillon, who has spent more than a decade in the National Hockey League.

The Surrey native wasn’t drafted by any NHL team, nor drafted in the Western Hockey League’s bantam draft.

Dillon currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets and has previously played for the Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Kirk McLeanCanucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

LISTEN” Bryan BurnhamB.C. Lions Receiver

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Okanagan Knights survive Storm
Next story
‘Still hunting’: High-flying Colorado Avalanche poised to chase another Stanley Cup

Just Posted

The man who murdered Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth in the United Kingdom on Feb. 1, 2022 has been handed a life sentence. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)
Life sentence for British man who killed Vernon woman

The Vernon Kokanee Swim Club has waded into the Active Living Centre debate, calling for the new facility to be built and encouraging eligible voters to get out and cast their ballot on the Oct. 15 borrowing referendum. (File photo)
Vernon swim club wades into new pool debate

Armstrong Demolition Derby organizer - and driver - Lyle Williamson (Car 88) had an ongoing battle with Mission’s George Dover (left) in the opening heat Sunday, Oct. 9, at the IPE Grounds. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
PHOTOS: Derby’s return an Armstrong Thanksgiving smash

Kelowna’s Kinshira circus performance troupe brings its fire-spinning, stilt-walking artistry to Walk of Terror thrills at Caravan Farm Theatre Oct. 11-29. (Zev Tiefenbach Photo)
Spallumcheen farm doubles the terror walk