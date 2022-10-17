Former Vancouver Canuck Cliff Ronning. (Mark Brett - Western News)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich with Cliff Ronning

MOJ on Sports: Burnaby native was NHL Rookie of the year in 1983

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with Cliff Ronning who played 18 NHL seasons. Drafted by the St. Louis Blues, Ronning also played with the Vancouver Canucks, Phoenix Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild and New York Islanders.

Playing his minor hockey in Burnaby, Ronning was MVP in the Midget 1982 Air Canada Cup where they won the gold medal. He was a member of the Vancouver Canucks team that went to the Stanley Cup finals in 1994 and chats with the MOJ about the series.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

Listen: Brenden Dillon – Surrey native plays for the Winnipeg Jets

LISTEN” Bryan BurnhamB.C. Lions Receiver

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

fb

Black PressBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada, New Zealand book quarterfinals at Women’s Rugby Cup

Just Posted

Incumbent Kevin Acton (left) and mayoral challenger Brad Weston answered questions from the floor at an all-candidates forum at the White Valley Community Centre in Lumby Monday, Sept. 26, hosted by the Lumby Chamber of Commerce.
Incumbent mayor wins Lumby by a landslide

Kelowna’s Tyrel Griffith, one of Canada’s top mixed curlers, teams up with Vernon’s Alyssa Kyllo for the World Curling Tour’s Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic Oct. 21-23 at the Vernon Curling Club. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon set for World Curling Tour mixed doubles event

Vernon Vipers defenders Ayden Third (3) and Hank Cleaves (26) look to rub out Penticton’s Aydra Suniev along the boards during the Vees’ 8-2 BCHL win Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Penticton Vees rout Vernon Vipers

Victor Cumming celebrates a preliminary win for the mayor’s seat alongside preliminary new councillor Brian Guy at the Vernon Museum Oct. 15, 2022. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Victor victorious in Vernon: preliminary election count