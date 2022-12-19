Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson hands the ball off to teammate Andrew Harris during first half CFL football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Toronto Monday, July 4, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch)

PODCAST: Catching up with four-time Grey Cup champion Andrew Harris

MOJ on Sports: RB the only Canadian in CFL history to rush for more than 10,000 yards

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Andrew Harris, four-time Grey Cup champion, three-time Canadian Junior Football champion and one of only six individuals to rush for more than 10,000 yards in the Canadian Football League, and he’s the only Canadian to accomplish the feat.

Harris has had an outstanding CFL career with the B.C. Lions, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts.

After high school in Winnipeg, Harris joined the Vancouver Island Raiders of the Canadian Junior Football League. During his junior career, he led the Raiders to three national championships (2006, 2008 and 2009) and broke a number of records, including all-time touchdowns and scoring.

In 2009, he was awarded the Wally Buono Award for most outstanding junior football player in Canada.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Cliff Ronning, Burnaby native was NHL Rookie of the year in 1983

LISTEN: Former Vancouver backstop Kirk MacLean discusses his storied NHL career

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaCFLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil sets world record at short course worlds

Just Posted

Beloved Armstrong Grade 1 teacher and Vernon trash collector Helen Sidney with one of her many gifts from admirers at her (soon-to-be) 100th birthday celebration Thursday, Dec. 15, at Vernon’s Schubert Centre. Sidney officially becomes a centenarian Dec. 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Famous Vernon trash collector piles up birthday wishes

Jeet Dukhia, the first person from Vernon to be named president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association, has died at 74. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon fruit industry pioneer passes at 74

The Village Green Shopping Centre’s holiday video trilogy has come to a close, as Finneas E. Finch, played by actor Paul Rossetti, is retiring from his role. (Village Green Shopping Centre image)
VIDEO: Holiday film puts a wrap on Village Green Shopping Centre’s Grinchy villain

The KIJHL’s top team, the Princeton Posse (white), spoiled Teddy Bear Toss Night in Armstrong Saturday, Dec. 17, with a 5-4 shootout win over the North Okanagan Knights in the final pre-Christmas game for both teams. (Black Press - file photo)
Princeton Posse stuff North Okanagan Knights on Teddy Bear Toss Night