Chris Burns, Joe Montana and Bob Marjanovich. (Nik Kowalski photo)

PODCAST: Day 3, The ‘Moj’ from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix

MOJ on Sports: Guests include Joe Montana, Brian Urlacher and Ron Jaworski

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Arizona and ‘Radio Row’ at Super Bowl 57.

In the first hour, Bob chats with the one and only Joe Montana and was asked about San Francisco Quarterback Brock Purdy.

‘I just think the calmness about him, you know, ups and downs, he played well under the pressure coming in there. They’ve got a Super Bowl caliber team and I really think if those guys didn’t get hurt, they might be here’.

Solomon Wilcots joins ‘The Moj’ to break down the big game, also chatting with Fox Sports Officiating experts Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira.

In the second hour, Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher starts off the hour talking about Grid Iron Greats charity. The NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger drops by.

Former Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs QB Ron Jaworski and former Seahawks Running back Shawn Alexander round out the second hour.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com.

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day two

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day one

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. U18 curling champs win final game at nationals

Just Posted

Vernon Friends of the Library hosts its annual magazine sale Friday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Vernon library friends host magazine sale

The City of Armstrong is calling on artists to submit artwork to be featured on the city’s decorative street banners. Submissions can be made until Tuesday, Feb. 28. (City of Armstrong photo)
Armstrong seeking artwork for street banners

Clint Whitecotton is a well respected fire warden in Cherryville. (GoFundMe photo)
Cherryville fire warden in need of support after medical emergency

A new electric vehicle charging station is up and running in Cherryville near Highway 6 and Sugar Lake Road, BC Hydro announced Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (BC Hydro photo)
New electric vehicle charging station up and running in Cherryville