NHL Goaltender Devan Dubnyk. (Canadian Press)

PODCAST: Goalie Devan Dubnyk reflects on stellar NHL career

MOJ on Sports: Recently retired netminder played junior in Kamloops

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Devan Dubnyk, who played his junior career in B.C. with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL. Between 2001 and 2006, he played in 192 games for the Blazers.

During the 2004 off-season, Dubnyk was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, 14th overall.

Dubnyk was named to the NHL All-Star team in 2016,2017 and 2019, and was awarded the Bill Masterton Award in 2015. A native of Regina, Dubnyk also played with the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian award

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon Panthers lose by single point in Junior Varsity Football Championship
Next story
Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers best in B.C.

Just Posted

Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers celebrate their B.C. Senior Girls AA Volleyball Championship in Merritt Saturday, Dec. 3, after knocking off the Musgrave Titans of West Vancouver in five games in the best-of-five final. (Photo courtesy of Dean Francks)
Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers best in B.C.

Vernon’s Emmanuel Baptist Church once again becomes a tiny town in Palestine with the return, walk-through presentation of Bethlehem Star, a free family-friendly event that runs Dec.9-1 at the church located on 34th Street and 15th Avenue. Watch for the ‘Star’ in the sky to guide the way. (Emmanuel Baptish Church - photo)
VIDEO: Vernon church transforms into small Palestinian town

Vernon council begins discussions on its five-year financial plan from 2023-2027 Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6. Public input can be given Monday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (File photo)
Vernon council talks budget Monday and Tuesday

North Okanagan Naturalist Club, in partnership with students from Vernon’s Clarence Fulton Secondary School, will identify and describe wetlands within the city, with a goal of providing useful information for conservation, stewardship, and education, all thanks to a City of Vernon $1,000 sustainability grant. (Morning Star - file photo)
Sustainable Vernon projects rewarded