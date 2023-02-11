Bob Marjanovich podcasting from Phoenix, the site of Super Bowl 57. (Nik Kowalski photo)

PODCAST: The ‘Best of’ Super Bowl 57 interviews – ‘The Moj’

MOJ on Sports: Guests include Joe Montana, Shaun Alexander and Steve Mariucci

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich offers a ‘Best of’ interviews held during Super Bowl 57 week in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the first hour, Bob chats with legendary quarterback Joe Montana, FOX’s Curt Menefee, Shaun Alexander, Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira and former Hamilton Tiger Cat, Steve Mariucci from the NFL Network.

In the second hour Chris Sims of NBC and Pro Football Talk, Marjanovich chats with AJ Hawk, former NFL linebacker and Pat McAfee.

Also stopping by is Mitch Berger, Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com.

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day four

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day three

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day two

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day one

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Salmon Arm Ice Breakers host B.C. Interior speed skating qualifiers

Just Posted

Coldstream staff are recommending council to spend $450,000 to move a portion of Coldstream Creek back to its pre-2018 channel. Council will decide on the matter at its next meeting Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Moving portion of Coldstream Creek will cost nearly half a million dollars

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon Winter Carnival’s Polar Bear Swim a real splash

Vernon metal artist Cory Fuhr has been ordered to pay his mother $23,000 and to vacate the property they share following a B.C. Supreme Court decision published Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Cory Fuhr/Facebook)
Family feud: Vernon man owes mother $23K after ‘unfortunate’ property dispute

The North Okanagan Knights couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead on the road in Princeton Friday night, Feb. 10, and fell 4-3 in overtime to the Posse. The victory gave Princeton the KIJHL’s regular-season championship. The two teams close out the regular-season tonight, Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Morning Star - file photo)
Princeton rallies for KIJHL title with OT win vs North Okanagan