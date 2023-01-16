B.C. Lions' head coach Wally Buono, left, protests a call to an official during the first half of a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday August 19, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

PODCAST: Wally Buono a member of seven grey cup CFL teams

MOJ on Sports: Linebacker, punter and coach with Montreal, Calgary and B.C.

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Wally Buono one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Canadian Football League.

Moj and Wally talk about Wally’s great career, starting with his up bringing in Montreal and his playing days with the Montreal Alouettes.

Buono was a linebacker and punter for 10 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes appearing in 152 consecutive games, and in five Grey Cup games between 1972 and 1981, winning two in 1974 and 1977.

He has five Grey Cup victories in nine appearances as a coach.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

Black PressBreaking NewsCFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cranbrook Bucks score 5-2 BCHL win over Vernon Vipers

Just Posted

Bryson Dick operated an excavator for two months in Alaska after being hired by Kris Kelly who features on Discovery Channel’s TV show, Bering Sea Gold. Dick appears in episodes of the show’s 15th season. (Bryson Dick photo)
‘Anything that can kill you will’: Sicamous man digs deep for Discovery Channel show

Bauer Morrissey (left) and the Cranbrook Bucks defeated Lee Parks and the Vernon Vipers 5-2 in B.C. Hockey League action Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography file photo)
Cranbrook Bucks score 5-2 BCHL win over Vernon Vipers

Winter Wine Festival coming to Penticton, Oliver Wine District and Vernon in January. (Submitted)
Winter Wine Festival coming to the Okanagan this January

John (left) and Jaron Chasca have announced the rebrand of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services to Cypress Funeral and Cremation Services. (Heath Fletcher/Sproing Creative photo)
New name, same quality service for Okanagan funeral company