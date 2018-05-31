Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Police are asking for help to identify a man caught on video wearing what looks like a Stanley Cup ring that was stolen from a former Edmonton Oilers player.

Norm Lacombe, who played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988, says he took his ring off to play golf on the weekend.

He left it in his vehicle overnight outside his home near Spruce Grove, Alta., just west of Edmonton.

He realized the next day that the ring and his wallet had been stolen.

RCMP say the image of a man who used one of the credit cards in the wallet was captured on surveillance footage on Sunday.

Anyone with details that could help identify the suspect is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Lacombe was traded to Philadelphia in the 1989-90 season and finished out his career with the Flyers.

His best year was with the Oilers in 1988-89 when he had 17 goals and 11 assists in 64 games.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1
Next story
Cavaliers knock down Maroons

Just Posted

Deadline looms for local cannabis shops

Non-complying stores have until 4:30 p.m. Friday in Vernon to place covenant on property

Lake Country inn wants notice on title removed

District staff recommend keeping the title in place

Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest

Vernon’s Bill Darnell opposes the federal government’s recent $4.5 billion deal with Kinder Morgan.

Update: Fire destroys shop and tractor on Highway 97b property

Investigation determines fire was not suspicious; no cause found yet

One injured in three-vehicle crash in Vernon

The driver of the van involved in the crash was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

This family business has been growing apples in Vernon since 1933.

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Moose decide to play through

Mother and baby cross the Salmon Arm Golf Club course

Poorly-managed fatigue led to fuel spill off northern B.C. coast: transportation board

The tug spilled more than 100,000 litres of diesel off B.C.’s northern coast

Results on Okanagan Lake kokanee die-off coming

More than 1,000 dead kokanee washed up on northern half shores of Okanagan Lake

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Twice convicted Canadian killer stands trial for father’s murder

Dellen Millard’s murder trial gets underway Thursday in Ontario

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

Food bank now offers its clients the feeling of shopping at a food market

Most Read