Pospisil falls in France

Vernon tennis star loses opening-round match at French Open Grand Slam event

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil’s stay in Paris is a short one.

Pospisil, 27, lost Tuesday in the opening round of the French Open tennis championship, falling in straight sets to Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-3, 7-6.

Fucsovics is ranked 45th in the world, Pospisil 88th.

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round.

Shapovalov, seeded 24th, defeated John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the first set, fighting off one set point in the process.

Shapovalov will face Maximilian Marterer of Germany, ranked 70th in the world, in the second round. Marterer defeated American Ryan Harrison 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., is the other Canadian in the men’s draw, and plays his first round match later Tuesday. There are no Canadians in the women’s draw.

