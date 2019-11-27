Posse roundup North Okanagan Knights

North Okanagan Knights defenceman Bryan Brew (left) lines up Princeton Posse forward Justin Fodchuk for a hit along the boards during Princeton’s 4-1 KIJHL win Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Princeton Posse captain Noah Brusse delivered a pair of back-breaking goals Tuesday in Armstrong.

Brusse, a fourth-year defenceman from Whistler, scored the unassisted game-winner with five seconds left in the second period, then added a second unassisted insurance marker with his team holding on to a one-goal lead as the Posse downed the North Okanagan Knights 4-1 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action before 229 fans at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The win gives Princeton (10-10-1-2) a four-point cushion over the Knights (8-13-0-3) in the battle for third place in the league’s Bill Ohlhausen Division, and moved the Posse to within two points of second-place Summerland Steam (11-11-0-3). Princeton has a game in hand on North Okanagan and two in hand on the Steam.

Knights defenceman Lee Christensen opened the scoring at 3:55, but when Princeton forward Tyler Stinchcombe equalized after a North Okanagan turnover in their own end at 10:34, the Posse took over and dominated the next 30 minutes.

READ MORE: Wranglers rope win over North Okanagan Knights

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights blank Bruins

Princeton outshot the Knights 31-10 through 40 minutes but only took the lead on Brusse’s first goal.

With North Okanagan pressuring Princeton goalie Jaysen MacLean for the equalizer, Brusse got the insurance marker at 13:35. Stinchcombe added his second, an empty-net shorthanded marker, at 19:55. The Knights outshot the Posse 10-4 in the final period.

MacLean finished with 19 saves while North Okanagan’s Sean Kanervisto made 32 saves in taking the loss.

In Kelowna, the Ohlhausen Division-leading Chiefs and the Sicamous Eagles played to a 2-2 tie. Kelowna (17-4-1-0) has a 10-point lead over the Steam.

The Knights will try to snap a two-game losing skid when visit Summerland Friday, then return to host the Chiefs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.