The skiing and snowboarding season is still in full swing on Okanagan Mountains. (File Photo)

Powder report: Lots of sun and some snow on Okanagan Mountains

Sunny skies and calm winds will make for an enjoyable day on the slopes

Some mountains have received more snow than others in the past 24 hours, but skiers and boarders across the region can expect a clear and sunny day.

Big White Ski Resort received a light one-centimetre dusting on top of their 255 cm base over the past 24 hours. The mountain near Kelowna is reporting a current temperature of -12 C and clear skies.

Apex Mountain near Penticton received 13 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours adding to an alpine base of 164 cm. Calm winds, unlimited visibility and a temperature sitting at around -7 C is expected on the mountain. Owing to beautiful conditions in March, Apex now plan to be open for the April 6 to 7 weekend after being closed from April 1 to 5.

Read More: Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna announces 2018 spending spree

Read More: Canadian ski resorts upbeat despite extreme weather experiences this winter

The wind will be dead calm and the temperature currently sits at -8.6 C at SilverStar Mountain Resort where no new snow has fallen in the past 24 hours.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort received six cm of snow over the past 24 hours adding to its 217 cm base. Temperatures on the mountain range from -5 C at the village to -15 C at the Subpeak.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Okanagan athletes bring home medals from Canada Winter Games
Next story
Canada scores upset win over Fiji at World Rugby Sevens, but fails to advance

Just Posted

Vernon looks to revamp Kin Race Track

City council to discuss report calling for existing structures at historic facility to be torn down

Golden retriever stolen from back yard in Kelowna

The dog was lured from the backyard in the Pandosy area

Vernon Panthers fall by two points in B.C. final

North Delta Huskies hold off Panthers 46-44 in BC 3A senor boys basketball final

South Okanagan athletes bring home medals from Canada Winter Games

Athletes set a new record for Team BC in gold medals at the Canada Winter Games

Former MP breaks silence, comments on politics today

Known for his outspoken conservatism, Darrel Stinson was MP for the Okanagan-Shuswap from 1993-2006.

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Carleton University professor killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

Rockets fall to Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers defeated the Rockets 2-1 Saturday night

Warriors look to end series with Wenatchee Wild

West Kelowna Warriors hope to end the series at game 6 Sunday night

Kelowna chefs compete for title of champion

The main event for Battle at the Brewery will feature Chris Braun and James Holmes

Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts to perform at Penticton Peach Festival

The group is re-uniting for a special headliner performance at the Penticton Peach Festival

UPDATE: RCMP confirm man in his 30s shot dead in Chilliwack

RCMP have area surrounding downtown shooting scene blocked off, tent set up

B.C. VIEWS: Get up earlier, Americans control your clock too

B.C. must wait for Trump to decide on Daylight Saving Time

Powder report: Lots of sun and some snow on Okanagan Mountains

Sunny skies and calm winds will make for an enjoyable day on the slopes

Most Read