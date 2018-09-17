Predator Ridge hosting trail run

With the cool fresh air and leaves turning colour, it’s the perfect time for trail running.

Okanagan Trail Events invites all ages to run or walk 2 km, 5 km or 8 km on the beautiful trails at Predator Ridge Resort Sunday, Sept. 23.

“Predator Ridge Resort provides a beautiful environment for a trail event,” said Glenn Bond of Okanagan Trail Events. “People know Predator provides a world-class golf experience but what they may not know is Predator has a beautiful trail network as well.”

Check-in for the event will be Predator’s fitness centre from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The event starts at 10 a.m. across from the fitness centre.

“Bring your swimsuit and towel to use the pool and hot tub after the event, compliments of Predator,” said Bond. “We are happy to work with Predator with this event and allowing the participants to use the pool and hot tub after the event is a great bonus which hopefully gets more people to participate.

“It is all about getting people outside, active and experiencing new trails.”

There are separate categories for the run and walk in each distance. People can enjoy a great run or walk and great prizes too.

Participants 17 years of age and under receive custom medals, and adults receive dark chocolate. Every participant will also get a Brooks drawstring backpack and other goodies.

Online registration closes Saturday at 8 p.m.

For more information and to register visit: www.okanagantrailevents.com



