Predator Ridge Tennis and Pickleball Club members Jeremy Bell and Paul Morgan (left) were the runners-up in the Men’s A Doubles competition at the club’s first-ever tournament, falling to clubmate Joachim Nierfeld (second from right) and Ben Dugmore ( Global Kelowna). (Photo - submitted)

Predator Ridge’s first tennis tourney draws elite field

More than 50 players participate in club’s debut tournament

The new Predator Ridge Tennis and Pickleball Club hosted its first tennis tournament on the last weekend in May, and it was a smashing success.

The tourney attracted more than 50 players, including some of the best inthe Okanagan.

After three days of competition the results were:

Champion Men’s A singles : Ben Dugmore ( Global Kelowna)

Runner up : Jeremy Bell (VTA)

Champions Men’s A doubles : Joachim Nierfeld (Predator Ridge ) and Ben Dugmore ( Global Kelowna )

Runner up : Jeremy Bell (VTA) and Paul Morgan ( Predator Ridge )

READ ALSO: Bell rings up two Okanagan tennis titles

Champions B singles : Antonio Braz (Lake Country)

Runner up: Kirbey Lockhart

Champions B doubles : Neil Smith (Mission TC) and Sheldon Gardiner (Mission TC)

Runner up : Rob Birell (Mission TC) and Bruce Morris (Mission TC)

READ ALSO: Diez looks for boost from Kelowna tourney

The club will host its next tournament on the August long weekend, and will be an open mixed event with A, B, and C levels. Check with Joachim Nierfeld on more details and sign up.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong Shamrocks steamroll Kamloops
Next story
VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Just Posted

Donuts for dads: Father’s day at Davison Orchards

No registration or admission fee for the event

Down under: Aussie football comes to the Okanagan

Vernon and Penticton teams joined forces at the Kelowna Cup

Three people seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Rotary honours top North Okanagan high school athletes

Sixth annual Rotary North Okanagan High School Athletic Awards handed out

Caetani Cultural Centre announces new music festival for Vernon

Inaugural festival to take place Saturday, July 20

Okanagan Antique Tractor and Machinery Fair celebrates 20 years

Father Pandosy Mission in Kelowna hosted tractors and vintage cars dating back 100 years

Motorcycle crash sends driver to hospital

The incident happened on Harvey Ave. and Dillworth Dr. in Kelowna

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

Four kittens fighting for their lives at Okanagan animal sanctuary

Four kittens of a litter of nine found in Salmon Arm are struggling to survive.

Hundreds of Kelowna residents ‘Walk to End ALS’

Volunteer led fundraiser aims to raise $32,000

Free dog training session coming to Kelowna

Shamanic Dog Training: Free Talk at Herbal One Kelowna

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

Most Read