Predator Ridge’s first tennis tourney draws elite field

More than 50 players participate in club’s debut tournament

Predator Ridge Tennis and Pickleball Club members Jeremy Bell and Paul Morgan (left) were the runners-up in the Men’s A Doubles competition at the club’s first-ever tournament, falling to clubmate Joachim Nierfeld (second from right) and Ben Dugmore ( Global Kelowna). (Photo - submitted)

The new Predator Ridge Tennis and Pickleball Club hosted its first tennis tournament on the last weekend in May, and it was a smashing success.

The tourney attracted more than 50 players, including some of the best inthe Okanagan.

After three days of competition the results were:

Champion Men’s A singles : Ben Dugmore ( Global Kelowna)

Runner up : Jeremy Bell (VTA)

Champions Men’s A doubles : Joachim Nierfeld (Predator Ridge ) and Ben Dugmore ( Global Kelowna )

Runner up : Jeremy Bell (VTA) and Paul Morgan ( Predator Ridge )

Champions B singles : Antonio Braz (Lake Country)

Runner up: Kirbey Lockhart

Champions B doubles : Neil Smith (Mission TC) and Sheldon Gardiner (Mission TC)

Runner up : Rob Birell (Mission TC) and Bruce Morris (Mission TC)

The club will host its next tournament on the August long weekend, and will be an open mixed event with A, B, and C levels. Check with Joachim Nierfeld on more details and sign up.



