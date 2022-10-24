Vernon Vipers forward Kurt Gurkan (11) fends off a check from Prince George’s Jack Stockfish during the Spruce Kings’ 8-0 BCHL win Saturday, Oct. 22, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Prince George adds to Vernon Vipers’ home-ice woes

Spruce Kings score 8-0 BCHL win; second straight game Snakes have given up 8 goals at home

A week before Halloween and all of sudden the Vernon Vipers’ rink is haunting the home team.

For the second straight contest at Kal Tire Place, the Snakes gave up eight goals against as they fell 8-0 to the Prince George Spruce Kings in B.C. Hockey League action before 1,730 fans Saturday, Oct. 22.

Vernon fell 8-2 to the Penticton Vees seven days prior.

Jordan Fairlie made 24 saves for Prince George while John Herrington led the offence with three goals. The Spruce Kings had leads of 2-0 and 5-0 at the intermissions.

Roan Clarke started in goal for Vernon and gave up seven goals, giving way to Ethan David midway through the third period. The Vipers’ netminders combined for 33 saves.

The two losses come sandwiched around an impressive performance by the Vipers at the league’s Showcase Event in Chilliwack. Vernon defeated the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 5-3 Wednesday, Oct. 19, and rallied with three unanswered third-period goals less than 24 hours later to edge the Langley Rivermen 3-2.

Vernon (5-5-0-1) will try to end the home-ice curse Saturday, Oct. 29, when they host the Cranbrook Bucks (7-3) at 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. The Vipers visit the Merritt Centennials Sunday, Oct. 30, for an afternoon contest.

