Princeton Posse round-up victory over North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL - Posse score last five goals to post 7-2 victory

The North Okanagan Knights (dark jersey) had their five-game KIJHL win streak snapped by the team with the league’s most victoriess, the Princeton Posse (light jersey), Saturday, Nov. 26, in Princeton. (Black Press - file photo)

It was fun while it lasted.

The Princeton Posse, leaders of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Bill Ohlhausen Division, and owners of the league’s most victories, rolled to a 7-2 decision over the third-place North Okanagan Knights Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Princeton and District Arena.

The loss snapped the Knights’ five-game winning streak. North Okanagan wraps up a five-game road swing tonight, Sunday, Nov. 27, in Osoyoos. The Coyotes (9-6-3-0) and Knights (10-9-1-0) are tied for third place, one point back of the Summerland Steam.

Osoyoos has two games in hand on North Okanagan.

The Steam took care of the Chase Heat on home ice Saturday, winning 5-1.

The Posse (16-4-0-2) closed out November with their fourth straight win.

The teams were tied 2-2 after the opening period Saturday, with Dayton Nelson scoring twice for the Posse, book-ending North Okanagan goals from Devin Jameson, on a powerplay, and Adam Zimmerman.

Princeton scored the next five unanswered, with Anmol Garcha scoring twice (one on the powerplay) in the second period, and Jonathan Ward, Brennan Waterson, and Tanner Funk, shorthanded, sniping in the final 20 minutes.

Peyton Trzaska made 27 saves to get the win in goal for the Posse while last week’s KIJHL Instat 3 Stars of the Week top goaltender Austin Seibel made 43 saves for the Knights. Seibel had his personal four-game win streak stopped.

Princeton enjoys a 12-point lead in the Ohlhausen Division over Summerland.

The Posse return to action with a road trip to Fruitvale Saturday, Dec. 3, for a match with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks before hosting the Knights again in their next home encounter Wednesday, Dec. 7.

North Okanagan will next play a doubleheader at home in the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong, entertaining the Revelstoke Grizzlies Friday, Dec. 2, and Summerland Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Grizzlies own the league’s best record at 15-1-2-3, one point ahead of Princeton.

