Princeton Posse secure extra point against North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL: A 4-3 shootout victory propels Princeton to within three points of Knights in playoff spot battle

The puck bounced the right way for the Princeton Posse, who needed a shootout to defeat the hometown North Okanagan Knights 4-3 in KIJHL action Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Black Press - file photo)

It was an extra point the Princeton Posse needed, but nearly let slip away.

The Posse needed a shootout to beat the hometown North Okanagan Knights 4-3 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

The win moved the Posse (8-18-3-0) to within three points of North Okanagan (8-14-4-2) in the battle for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Bill Ohlhausen Division.

Spencer Fleck and Andrew Karam, on a powerplay, staked the Posse to a 2-0 first-period lead.

The Knights put up a deuce of their own in the middle frame with goals from Matthew Johnston and Devin Jameson.

North Okanagan scored a third straight goal 29 seconds after the ice clean in the third period from Kyle Bax to take a 3-2 lead.

The advantage lasted all of 80 seconds as Will Stewart tied the game for Princeton.

In the shootout, Princeton’s Daniel Thiessen was the only player to score to give the Posse the extra point.

Peyton Trzaska made 34 saves in goal for the Posse while Jake Dubinsky had 27 stops for the Knights.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights fall to Coyotes

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets postpone games due to COVID-19

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

KIJHL