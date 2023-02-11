The North Okanagan Knights couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead on the road in Princeton Friday night, Feb. 10, and fell 4-3 in overtime to the Posse. The victory gave Princeton the KIJHL’s regular-season championship. The two teams close out the regular-season tonight, Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Morning Star - file photo)

The North Okanagan Knights couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead on the road in Princeton Friday night, Feb. 10, and fell 4-3 in overtime to the Posse. The victory gave Princeton the KIJHL’s regular-season championship. The two teams close out the regular-season tonight, Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Morning Star - file photo)

Princeton rallies for KIJHL title with OT win vs North Okanagan

Posse score 4-3 victory at home to win KIJHL regular-season President’s Cup title

The rally for one point wasn’t enough for the Princeton Posse.

They wanted another point. And got it.

Lucas Sadownyk’s unassisted goal 1:08 into overtime gave the Posse a 4-3 win over the visiting North Okanagan Knights Friday, Feb. 10, in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play at the Princeton and District Arena. And with the goal, the Posse clinched the league’s President’s Cup title as regular-season champions for 2022-23.

The two teams finish the regular season Saturday, Feb. 11, with a rematch at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. Face-off is at 7:15 p.m.

The Knights, who will finish third in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, entered the game having won its last five contests, and jumped out to a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes with goals from Lian Gayfer (first KIJHL marker) and Ethan O’Rourke sandwiched around a powerplay goal from Princeton’s Kassius Kler.

Gayfer made it 3-1 North OK with his second goal at 6:37 of the middle period.

Cue the Princeton comeback.

Anmol Garch pulled the Posse to within a goal at 10:10 of the second period, then forced overtime with a goal at 15:44 of the final frame.

Peyton Trzaska picked up the win in goal for the Posse, making 31 saves while Josh Hager was solid for the Knights, stopping 37 shots.

Princeton (31-6-3-3) will face the fourth-place Summerland Steam in the opening round of the playoffs while the Knights (21-16-42) will begin on the road against the second-place Osoyoos Coyotes.

