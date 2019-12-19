More than a dozen dogs roamed Kal Tire Place Wednesday during the Vipers game, as the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society Okanagan stole the hearts of fans. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Pups steal hearts at Vernon Vipers game

Pacific Assistance Dogs Society drops the puck at Kal Tire Place

Kal Tire Place went to the dogs Wednesday.

The Vernon Vipers home game against the Trail Smoke Eaters saw more than a dozen dogs roaming above the rink as the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society Okanagan was on hand.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers game going to the dogs

Rico, a five-year-old PADS pup, dropped the puck with handler Brian Smith.

Born in south Florida, Rico has lived in Vernon since he was three months old.

“He was raised at the drive-in in Enderby,” said Smith, who works at the popular attraction in the summer.

“At two, he went to Calgary for advanced training and now lives with his client Sarah in Kelowna.”

Rico was just one of more than a dozen PADS pups at the game, selling 50/50 tickets with their handlers.

While the Vipers were smoked out of the game 4-1, the pups stole the hearts of fans young and old.

The snakes are taking a break for Christmas but will return to their den Saturday, Dec. 28, to take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees earn split with Vernon Vipers

Most Read