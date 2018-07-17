Quebec rider rules Silver Star

Quebec’s Hugo Langevin (Devinci Development) is two-for-two in the 2018 Canada Cup national series for downhill mountain biking.

Langevin, who won the opening series stop in Mont Tremblant, Que., kept the leader’s jersey by winning the UCI Elite Men’s title Saturday at Silver Star Mountain Resort.

The former Team Canada rider finished the course in two hours, 32 minutes and 29 seconds to barely edge Whistler’s Chris Kovarik. There was a field of 164. Langevin finished fifth overall in 2017, with one victory.

Kelowna’s Emmett Hancock was seventh overall in 2:37.15 while topping the U17 Expert Men 15-16 category, while Max Scharf of Salmon Arm placed 13th in 2:38.86.

In the Elite women, it was Laurie Citynski of Vancouver (Intense/Graviti Driven) taking gold in 3:10.20, two minutes ahead of Kyleigh Stewart of Kamloops.

Ian Milley of Whistler ruled the Junior Expert Men’s 17-18 group in 2:37.13, while Samuell English of Pemberton won the U17 Sport Men’s 15-16 title in 2:51.10. Nayden Zablotny of Coldstream finished third in 2:56.06.

Jackson Goldstone of Squamish topped the U15 Men’s 13-14 division in 2:42.76. Matthew McMillan of Coldstream was sixth in the same class in 3:07.07 with Trevor Mohl of West Kelowna seventh in 3:09.71.

Akira Yamada of Brisbane won the Open Men’s 17-29 trophy in 2:37.81, three minutes ahead of fellow Aussie Harrison Tailby (2:40.71). Jacob Tooke of Vernon (Silver Star Bike Park) was fourth in 2:42.02.

The downhill national championships go July 28-29 at Panorama Resort in Invermere.

Connor White of Calgary rides at high speed out of the woods during a Canada Cup Downhill Race Sunday at Silver Star Mountain Resort. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Matt DeGiusti from Calgary, 15, flies through the sky in a Canada Cup Downhill Race Sunday at Silver Star Mountain Resort. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Matt DeGiusti from Calgary, 15, flies through the sky in a Canada Cup Downhill Race Sunday at Silver Star Mountain Resort. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

