Rachwalski kingpin in Vernon High Rollers

Bowling tournament features cash prizes

It was a gathering of five-pin bowling heavyweights as they chased $700 in the Lincoln Lanes High Rollers Tournament last Saturday.

All bowlers who rolled a 300 single or went 100 pins over average in one league game were eligible for the four-game showdown. Cash prizes went to both scratch and handicapped divisions.

Trevor Rachwalski, who rang up a tourney-high 329 single, won the scratch category with a 1,108 pinfall. He pocketed $140.

Trevor Kerr was runner-up with 1,065 for $90, while third-place money of $70 went to Allen Burn for 1,046. Dan Deboer was fourth with 1,025 for $35, while Yvonne Walker took fifth at 970 for $20. Burn recorded a 318 single, while Kerr produced a 306.

Sharon Marsh, who garnered a 303 for a 1,208 pinfall, ruled the handicapped grouping for $140.

The same cash totals given out in the scratch divisions were delivered in the handicap with Deb Crozman second at 1,065, Kayli Breitkreutz third at 1,185, Rick Crozman fourth at 1,172 and Carole Poirier fifth with 1,172.

There was a three-way tie for fourth spot between Crozman, Poirier and Zak Hamilton. Crozman shaded Poirier by 17 points, while Poirier clipped Hamilton by 13 pins.

Kokanee golden at West Coast Open swim meet

