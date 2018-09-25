Vancouver Canucks’ Brendan Leipsic (9) and Edmonton Oilers’ Evan Bouchard (75) battle for the puck during first period pre-season action in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday September 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Rattie scores 3 as Oilers blank Canucks 6-0

Vancouver slips to 1-5 in exhibition play

EDMONTON — Ty Rattie had a hat trick and Cam Talbot recorded a shutout as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-0 on Tuesday in pre-season play.

Jesse Puljujarvi also scored a pair of goals and Oscar Klefbom added another for the Oilers who improved to 4-1 in exhibition. Talbot had 35 saves.

The Canucks are now 1-5.

The Oilers started the scoring seven-and-a-half minutes into the opening period as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fed it ahead to Rattie who beat Vancouver goalie Anders Nilsson. It was Rattie’s fifth goal of the pre-season.

Edmonton made it 2-0 on the power play with just over a minute left in the middle period when Rattie sent a hopeful shot on net that trickled in past Nilsson for his second of the game.

The Oilers extended their lead six minutes into the third period as McDavid sent Puljujarvi in on a partial breakaway and he buried the chance. The assist gave McDavid six points in two exhibition games.

RELATED: Horvat leads Canucks to shootout win over Kings

Puljujarvi scored his second of the game and fourth of the pre-season of a face-off midway through the final frame.

Just over a minute later, Rattie completed the hat trick and picked up his pre-season leading 11th point on a feed from McDavid.

Klefbom added yet another Edmonton goal in the final minute.

Notes: The Canucks close out the pre-season in Kelowna against Arizona on Saturday. Vancouver plays its first regular season game at home against Calgary on Oct. 3.

The Oilers have three more pre-season games, hosting the Coyotes on Thursday. They wrap up exhibition action in Cologne, Germany on Oct. 3, before starting the regular season on Oct. 6 in Sweden against New Jersey… Edmonton defeated the Canucks 4-2 in their other pre-season meeting… Both teams dressed very close to what are expected to be their regular season starting lineups.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press

 

Vancouver Canucks goalie Anders Nilsson (31) gets a piece of the puck on a shot from the Edmonton Oilers during second period pre-season action in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday September 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

