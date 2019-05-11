Arm Wrestlers’ Antonio (left) and Jess (right) practice their techniques at the Vancouver Arm Wrestling Club. (Facebook)

Ready, go! Armwrestling championships come to Kelowna

The 43rd annual B.C. championships wil be held in city May 19.

Strong men and women are coming to Kelowna.

The 43rd annual B.C. Arm Wrestling Championships return to the Okanagan May 19, and though the championships are the main event, amateurs are being invited to test their strength too.

The championships are hosted by the British Columbia Arm Wrestling Association and the Vancouver Arm Wrestling Club, and invite pros, amateurs, masters (40 and older) and youths to participate.

READ MORE: Canadian Wrestling Elite set for Kelowna visit

READ MORE: Kelowna welcomes Team Canada for annual fastpitch tournament

The weigh-ins are at 10 a.m. and noon. on May 19 at the Royal Ann Hotel, 348 Bernard Avenue.

For more information, contact Keith Koenig at 1-250-860-1829 and visit vancouverarmwrestling.com for more on other upcoming events, including the Okanagan Valley Championships in Summerland.

