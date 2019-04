Hundreds of young athletes are testing their endurance in the Vernon School District.

The annual Cross Country Runs are underway, with the first and second events place at the DND grounds. Elementary students from schools across the district took part April 17 under sunny skies and will repeat their performance again today, Wednesday, April 24 at approximately 3 p.m.

Motorists in the area are reminded to take caution on Commonage Road due to congestion as parents pick up their little runners.

The final run takes place May 1 in Lumby.

