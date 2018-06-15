Red Sox hold off Bombers

Matt Lorentz of the Dairy Queen Ducks makes it safely to second past Jayden Godsoe of the Marjak Navy Knights in Mosquito baseball playoff action Wednesday night at Lakeview Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The Hytec Red Sox grounded the Wayside Burgundy Bombers 11-4 in Vernon Mosquito baseball round two playoff action Thursday night at Lakeview Park.

Turner Hayward started on the mound for the Sox working around a single by Jesse Vandebrand and two walks without allowing a run. Vandebrand started on the hill for Wayside and surrendered two runs on two hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out two. Wylder Wigelund, Dane Sommerfeld and Jordie Brown each contributed in relief for Wayside.

Anthony Sanfilippo pitched in relief for the Sox but after loading up the bases with two outs, Terran Tepper came in to close out the inning with a strikeout. Tepper then lead off the bottom of the second with a walk and scored on a line-drive double to right by Devin Sorensen.

Marty Pare capped the inning with an RBI-double to right field putting the Sox up 2-0. Everett Brown struck out the side in the third. Drew Christensen singled and a two-run triple by Everett Brown added to the Red Sox lead.

The Bombers got the bats going in the top of the fourth with a lead-off triple to deep left by Jonah Lee, who scored on a double to left by Micah Davyduke. Kobe Smyth also added a single in the fourth. The Bombers rallied in the sixth with singles by Jordie Brown and Vandebrand plating two more runs.

Everett Brown went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Hytec, while Isaac Brisco bagged four stolen bases. Vandebrand led Wayside with two hits two stolen bases.

The Pumpro Broncos, Tim Hortons Blue Rays, Hi-Pro Sports Pirates, RBC Black Sox and Marjak Navy Knights are also in the playoff chase.