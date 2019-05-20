Morning Star file photo

Reid bids adieu with stellar Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch outing

Veteran pitcher Betty Reid throws last game before leaving for work; helps Dynamite to twinbill win

Competition Exteriors Dynamite and White House Mortgage Gators swept their Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League doubleheaders at Kin Race Track.

The Dynamite said goodbye to veteran pitcher Betty Reid (leaving for work up north) in the nightcap with a 16-4 win over Delaney Properties Ltd. Tenacity.

Reid pitched her final game, holding Tenacity to four runs with a stellar outing on the mound.

Sandi Yochim was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, Korri Vandale added four hits with a run driven in, Tori Reid had four hits and Tamara Milford was 3-for-4 with two ribbies to lead the Dynamite offence. Chelsey Adams (1 RBI), Linda Castonguay (2 RBIs), Kristi Spelay (2 RBIS), Sheena Haines, Vanessa Hiebert and Greg Barry all went 3-for-4 and driving in five runs combined.

In their opener, the Dynamite stopped the Ice Cold Pitches winning streak at two with a nail-biting 14-13 win in a game called after six innings due to time restriction.

Haines was strong on the mound and went 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored the winning run on an off-field hit down the first base line by Shelly Ouellette, who went 3-for-4. Tori Reid went 4-for-4 at the plate, Castonguay went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Meghan Smith went 3-for-3.

“Was a nail biter, with Ice Cold holding the lead until the fourth inning,” said Ouellette. “Our ladies came up strong in the fourth and fifith innings to make it a tight game. The whole team came together tonight to give us two wins to hold second place in the league.”

The pitches were led by Shaina McGiverin, who was 3-for-4 with a three-run out of the park home run. Other Pitches strong at the plate, all with 3-for-4 were Lindsay Anderson (who made a great stretch catch at first base), Tracy Solmes, Taryn Robertson, Vanessa Bostock, Lindsay Horton, and Stephanie Worthington-White was 2-for-3.

In the nightcap, the Pitches fell 20-10 to the unbeaten Gators. The bats were slow to start but a six-run inning in the fifth was too little too late. McGiverin was again hot on the bats, going 2-for-3 with an out-of-the-park grand slam. Katie Yavis, Laura Hopkins, and Olivia Trepanier were all perfect at the pate while Bostock was 2-for-3 with amazing diving catches in the field.

The Gators (5-0-1) have a three-point lead on the Dynamite (4-2-0) atop the league standings. The Pitches are third at 2-4, four points back of the Nitros, while Tenacity (0-5-1) still looks for its first win of the year.

