Talyn Boyko after being named MVP of the Kelowna Rockets in the 2021/22 WHL season. (Regan Bartel/Submitted)

Reigning Kelowna Rockets MVP signs NHL contract

Talyn Boyko was the starting goalie for Kelowna in 2021/22 season

A former Rocket is one step closer to his NHL dream.

Talyn Boyko, who backstopped the Kelowna squad to a playoff berth in the 2021-22 WHL season, has signed his first professional contract with the New York Rangers, a three-year entry-level deal.

Boyko joined the Rockets from the Tri-City Americans last season, posting an impressive 28-12-4 record with Kelowna. He also notched a 2.79 goals-against-average and a .913 save percentage, along with a pair of shutouts.

For his efforts, he was named the Rockets MVP and to the WHL’s Second-All-Star Team.

The Rangers took Boyko in the fourth round, 112th overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

He is now listed as skating with the Jacksonville Icemen, the ECHL affiliate of the Rangers, though it is not known if he will be returned to the junior level.

