Resorts make tracks for Vernon cross-country ski marathon

Early-bird pricing in effect for event set for April 2-3 from Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre to SilverStar

Cross-country skiers of all abilities are encouraged to enter the first Sovereign2SilverStar Ski Marathon set for April 2-3. (Contributed)

Sovereign Lake Nordic Club (SLNC) and SilverStar Mountain Resort (SSMR) are inviting cross-country skiers of all abilities to experience the Sovereign2SilverStar Ski Marathon happening on the largest daily groomed trail network in North America April 2-3.

Event organizers are encouraging interested individuals to register before prices increase at midnight on Feb. 13.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new event connecting Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre and SilverStar,” says Ian Jenkins, director of marketing and sales for SilverStar Mountain.

“Not only do we think it will bring a great presence of both nordic and alpine skiers to our village, but we also think it will be a great addition to all the activity planned for spring break at SilverStar that we are bringing back to the resort this April.”

The event, which is part of the VISMA Classic Series, gives participants two options in three key areas: 21- or 40-kilometre distance, classic or skate technique, and competitive or non-competitive start waves. Skiers will start in a World Cup stadium at Sovereign Lake, and finish on Main Street in SilverStar village. It is expected that this event will attract beginner to national-calibre skiers.

“We are excited to host this new event at our world-class ski and race destination,” said Troy Hudson, general manager for Sovereign Lake. “SLNC has a strong pedigree in event hosting including annual Continental Cups, the 1991 and 2005 World Cups, the 2011 World Masters Championships, and numerous provincial and regional races over the years.”

The friendly competition goes beyond the ski trails with an online auction live until midnight Feb. 20 featuring items donated by sponsors, with 50 per cent of the proceeds supporting KidSport Vernon:

• Package #1: Three days of cat skiing at Mustang Powder (April 5-7) for one person. The person must be an advanced skier. The package includes all meals, accommodations, and guided cat skiing, it does not include helicopter flight ($120 each way) or alcohol;

• Package #2: Three-night stay at the Vance Creek Hotel including two double beds (April 1-3);

• Package #3: Three-night stay at SilverStar Mountain Resort including two double beds (April 1-3).

To make a bid, send the package that you are bidding on, bid amount and contact information to sponsorship@sovereign2silverstar.com.

Hudson noted that although a team has been assembled for the inaugural event, more volunteers are needed. Those interested in volunteering can contact the volunteer coordinator at xcskierpat@yahoo.com.

Skiers who register before the early-bird deadline on Feb. 13 at midnight will save money and be will be entered into a draw to win one of four prizes:

• One Swix Padded Pole & One Swix Tri Pack;

• One Fischer Ski Case & One Fischer Team Sport Bag;

• Two Packages of Free Accommodation on Apr 1st, 2nd, and 3rd on the mountain, provided by the Chilcoot Lodge and SilverStar Accommodation.

Learn more about the ski marathon and register for one or both days today: https://www.sovereign2silverstar.com/registration

READ MORE: ‘It feels like we’ve been betrayed’: Vernon gym owners denied COVID-19 closure grant

READ MORE: ‘Historic’ agreement will complete Okanagan Rail Trail and improve infrastructure

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

cross country skiing